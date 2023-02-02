West Seattle teen inspiring community with Hands of Hope project

SEATTLE, February 1, 2023 - Noah Gauyan, a Life Scout, wanted to do a project that would help the whole community. After coming up with the idea to spread joy through inspirational messages in 2019, the pandemic put his plans on hold. He was set on involving the kids at his former school, Holy Rosary, so he had to wait until things went back to normal for his vision to become a reality. Finally, Hands of Hope is set up on a fence on the playground. Students in 5th and 6th grade created tiles with uplifting messages like "Be Happy" and "Wherever You Go, Go With All Your Heart". Noah's father slipped inspirational notes into his lunch box growing up and he felt other people should experience something like that, too. He says these messages aren't just for the students, but for the community and all of Seattle to enjoy.