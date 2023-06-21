Water supply contaminated in Des Moines, leaving businesses closed

SEATTLE, June 20, 2023 — E. Coli Bacteria were found in the water supply for King County Water District 54 in Des Moines and parts of Normandy Park. A boil water order is in effect until further notice. Health inspectors began shutting down restaurants over the weekend leaving notices of the boil water order and instructions on how to prepare to flush their system when the water tests come back clean. Other businesses like Ages in Stages Childcare were left to make the decision to shut down on their own, citing a lack of information. Ages in Stages Childcare has been having water issues for the last month and provided KSTW a video showing brown water in their faucets. Water District 54 says the brown water doesn't necessarily mean it's harmful. The district is also consulting the WA State Department of Health and began chlorinating the water system on Saturday. The public will be notified when the boil water order is lifted.