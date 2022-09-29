Washington workers honored for saving lives while on the job

By Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - Washington workers who saved lives while on the job were honored during a ceremony Wednesday.

From administering a vital dose of naloxone to pulling crash victims from a burning van, 17 Washingtonians received Lifesaving Awards at the Governor's Safety and Health Conference in Tacoma. Each of them was recognized for springing into action when the unthinkable happened at work over the past year.

"No one wakes up in the morning thinking, 'today's the day I will save a life,' said Craig Blackwood of the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries (L&I). "When faced with a life-threatening situation, these ordinary people took extraordinary measures to rescue their co-workers and, in some cases, complete strangers. I'm inspired by their stories and thrilled to be honoring these workers."

The honorees come from across Washington State. L&I says in every case, "the award winners acted quickly, decisively and compassionately to identify someone in jeopardy, assess the situation, take action and call in emergency aid when needed."

You can learn more about each recipient's inspiring actions by following this link.