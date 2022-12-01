Washington first state to implement crisis hotline dedicated to Indigenous communities
SEATTLE, November 30, 2022 - Operated by Volunteers of America Western Washington, the hotline for Natives is option 4 after dialing 988. What makes this program unique is the Tribal Crisis Counselors are Indigenous people themselves. They are given the normal 4-week training course plus additional training in Native communication styles and historical trauma.
