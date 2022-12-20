Warming shelters in Seattle area and King County

SEATTLE, December 20, 2022 - As temperatures begin to dip across Western Washington, cold-weather shelters will open across the Seattle area and King County for the unhoused.

Cold-weather shelters for adults listed below, courtesy of The Seattle Times:

Compass Housing Alliance, 210 Alaskan Way S. in Pioneer Square, will be open to 60 adults from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. daily. It can hold 100 adults. Pets are allowed. Dinner and a light breakfast will be served.

Lakefront Community House, 600 N. 130th St. in North Seattle, will be open from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. and can hold 25 adults. Pets are allowed and three meals will be served.

St. Dunstan's Church in Shoreline, 722 N. 145th St., will be open from 8:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. Single adults and couples are allowed. The church can hold 15 people. It announces daily if it will be open that evening.

Auburn Food Bank and Warming Center, 2806 Auburn Way N. in Auburn, will be open from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. through Thursday. Call 253-334-4860.

United Methodist Highline Church in Burien, 13015 First Ave. S., will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m. starting Thursday until Sunday. Dinner, breakfast and snacks will be served.

If you are a family with children, call the Family Shelter Intake Line — 206-245-1026 — to be connected with a shelter bed and a ride to get there.

In addition, several daytime shelters are open for people to get out of the elements across King County. Go to the King County Regional Homelessness Authority's website to find a complete list.

Follow the Regional Homelessness Authority's blog for future updates.