Walker - 'World on a string'

SEASON PREMIERE – Picking up where we left off in season 2, it's graduation day and the Walker family is turning a corner into a seemingly hopeful future that is until Cordell (Jared Padalecki) goes missing, and his mysterious captors are trying to break him down physically and mentally. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and the rest of the Rangers have all hands on deck to bring Cordell home safely but Stella (Violet Brinson) has ideas of her own on how she can help. Steve Robin directed the episode written by Seamus Kevin Fahey & Anna Fricke (#301). Original airdate 10/6/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.