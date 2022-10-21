Walker - 'Wild horses couldn't drag me away'

QUIT HORSING AROUND - Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Captain James (Coby Bell) team up to put Trey (Jeff Pierre) through the final stages of his training, a "Rangers hell-week" that will ensure he's ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it's not only Trey who is put to the test, Walker hasn't worked with Cassie in weeks and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by Russell Friend (#304). Original airdate 10/27/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required