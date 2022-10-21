Watch CBS News
Features

Walker - 'Wild horses couldn't drag me away'

/ CW11 Seattle

Wild Horses Couldn’t Drag Me Away | Walker Season 3 Episode 4 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

QUIT HORSING AROUND -  Walker (Jared Padalecki), Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and Captain James (Coby Bell) team up to put Trey (Jeff Pierre) through the final stages of his training, a "Rangers hell-week" that will ensure he's ready to join the ranks of the elite organization, but it's not only Trey who is put to the test, Walker hasn't worked with Cassie in weeks and both struggle to get their partnership back in sync. Chad Dashnaw directed the episode written by Russell Friend (#304). Original airdate 10/27/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

First published on October 24, 2022 / 2:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.