Walker - 'Sittin' on a rainbow'

Walker Season 3 Episode 2 Promo

WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#302). Original airdate 10/13/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 9:04 AM

