Walker - 'Rubber meets the road'

HEADED FOR A FALL – Time is pushing forward but Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is stuck trying to convince everyone, including himself that he has moved on from the hell of captivity. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) comes clean to her dad about how she has been feeling and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) shares with Liam (Keegan Allen) a way to work through his trauma. April Winney directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#303). Original airdate 10/20/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.