Walker - 'Past Is Prologue'

DIGGING DEEPER – As Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) dig deeper into the deaths of his military buddies, he uncovers some inconsistencies that may reveal truths he's not ready to face.  Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) is presented with a new opportunity, Captain James (Coby Bell) receives some news from Kelly (guest star Kearran Giovanni) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) is still at odds with the rest of the family.  Also starring Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson and Kale Culley.  Clara Aranovich directed the episode written by Blythe Ann Johnson (#311). Original airdate 2/16/2023    

First published on February 10, 2023 / 10:04 AM

