Walker - 'Just desserts'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

GIVING THANKS – Walker (Jared Padalecki) attempts to make this the most memorable Thanksgiving ever in the hopes of luring Stella (Violet Brinson) to return home, but when the family's annual "Circle of Thanks" turns into a circle of grievance, tensions bubble over- leaving things worse off than they began, with one member of the Walker family being rushed to the hospital. The episode was directed by Steve Robin and written by Anna Fricke and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#307). Original airdate 11/17/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.    

First published on November 10, 2022 / 9:00 PM

