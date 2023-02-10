Walker Independence - 'The Pittsburgh Windmill'

BEAT THEM AT THEIR OWN GAME – Abby (Kat McNamara) proposes a scheme to reroute the railroad away from Calian's (Justin Johnson Cortez) tribal land. Tom (Greg Hovanessian) finds the tables turned while attempting to take down his brother. Kate (Katie Findlay) and Kai (Lawrence Kao) navigate their fractured friendship while Gus (Philemon Chambers) remains convinced that Tom is up to no good. The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Geoff Shotz (#111). Original airdate 2/16/2023.