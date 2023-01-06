Walker Independence - 'The death of Mary Collins'

WILD PLANS – Abby (Kat McNamara) finds her secret identity in jeopardy when an estranged family member arrives in town and demands Tom's (Greg Hovanessian) help finding Liam Collins' missing wife. A restless Hoyt (Matt Barr) reconnects with his outlaw roots, Kai (Lawrence Kao) contemplates his future as his past begins to catch up with him, and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) receives a dire warning from a mysterious woman that may drive him back to Independence. The episode was written by Margaret Lebron and directed by Pamela Romanowsky (#108). Original airdate 1/12/2023.