Watch CBS News
Features

Walker Independence - 'Pax Romana'

/ CW11 Seattle

Pax Romana | Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 4 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE SHOW MUST GO ON – Abby (Kat McNamara) and Hoyt (Matt Barr) agree to run a seemingly mundane errand for Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian) that ends up exposing just how far the Davidson influence goes. Kate (Katie Findlay) uses the annual Founders Day festivities to disrupt the town's balance of power while Kai (Lawrence Kao) gets an unexpected visitor from his past. Meanwhile, Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) help each other navigate the pressures of their respective families. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Nikki Renna (#104). Original airdate 10/27/22. Every episode of WALKER INDEPENDENCE will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required    

First published on October 24, 2022 / 2:42 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.