Watch CBS News
Features

Walker Independence - 'Let him hang'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

SEASON FINALE – With Gus (Philemon Chambers) clinging to life, Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), and Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) stop at nothing to expose Tom's (Greg Hovanessian) true nature and end the Davidson reign over Independence once and for all. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Yangzom Brauen (#113). Original airdate 3/2/2023. 

First published on February 24, 2023 / 10:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.