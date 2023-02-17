Walker Independence - 'How We Got Here'

SANCTUARY – Through a series of letters Gus (Philemon Chambers) writes to his late wife, the origin stories of Abby (Kat McNamara), Hoyt (Matt Barr), Kate (Katie Findlay), Kai (Lawrence Kao), Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) are revealed along with the role each played in each other's destiny. The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Nicki Renna and directed by Sheelin Choksey (#112). Original airdate 2/23/2023.