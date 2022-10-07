Walker Independence - 'Home to a stranger'

KEEP YOUR ENEMIES CLOSER – Abby (Katherine McNamara) is joined by rough and tumble outlaw Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Apache scout, Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez), when she revisits the tragic site of her life's demise in search of clues to help uncover the cold-blooded killer hiding in town. Meanwhile, new Sheriff Tom Davidson (Greg Hovanessian), and the town's loyal Deputy, Gus (Philemon Chambers), are determined to track down the "mysterious" man responsible for the recent bank robbery. Kate (Katie Findlay) badgers Hagan (guest star Mark Sheppard) into doing the right thing, and Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) finds a new friend – and discovers a surprising talent – in Kai (Lawrence Kao). As Abby says a final farewell to her old life and "what might have been" she begins to embrace a new start in Independence while she, Calian, and Hoyt hatch a plan to bring the real enemy to justice…but how close is she willing to get? The episode was written by Seamus Kevin Fahey and directed by Larry Teng (#102). Original airdate 10/13/2022.