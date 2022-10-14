Watch CBS News
Walker Independence - 'Blood & whiskey'

Blood & Whiskey | Walker Independence Season 1 Episode 3 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

TURN THE TABLES – Presented with a challenge, Abby (Katherine McNamara) cleverly uncovers an opportunity to undermine the Sheriff (Greg Hovanessian). Hoyt (Matt Barr) grows tired of playing second fiddle to Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez) in the eyes of Lucia's (Gabriela Quezada) family before the two must work together to fend off a team of bandits. Calian's drive to help, however, may jeopardize his standing within his tribe. Kate (Katie Findlay) is relentless in her pursuit of information on Abby, Kai (Lawrence Kao) once again proves himself invaluable, and Gus (Philemon Chambers) grapples with the trauma that comes with wearing the badge.  The episode was written by Michael Carnes & Josh Gilbert and directed by Larry Teng (#103). Original airdate 10/20/2022    

First published on October 14, 2022 / 9:13 AM

