Walker Independence - 'All in'

THE CALM BEFORE THE STORM – As a dust storm descends upon Independence, Abby (Katherine McNamara) and Tom (Greg Hovanessian) find themselves desperate for shelter. Gus (Philemon Chambers) has a lead that can potentially help Calian (Justin Johnson Cortez). Kate (Katie Findlay), Hoyt (Matt Barr) and Lucia (Gabriela Quezada) work together, but things do not go according to plan. Kate stumbles upon something very unexpected and leaves her questioning everything. The episode was written by Laura Sedlak and directed by David McWhirter (#110). Original airdate 1/26/2023.