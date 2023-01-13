Watch CBS News
Features

Walker - 'Buffering'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Buffering | Walker Season 3 Episode 9 Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

SLOW ROAD TO REDEMPTION – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) intervene in a hostage situation at a server farm, but something Trey (Jeff Pierre) finds indicates something more sinister is at play.  Meanwhile, August (Kale Culley) tries to smooth things over with his grandparents, Liam (Keegan Allen) attempts to step up his responsibility within the family business, and a luncheon awkwardly reunites Cordell with someone from the past.  Also starring Molly Hagan, Mitch Pileggi, and Violet Brinson.  Lauren Petzke directed the episode written by Maya Vyas (#309). Original airdate 1/19/2023.

First published on January 12, 2023 / 9:00 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.