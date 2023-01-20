Watch CBS News
Walker - 'Blinded by the light'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

KEEPING SECRETS - Cordell (Jared Padalecki) is tipped off that Grey Flag may still have him as their prime target.  Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) has discovered that Cordell and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) weren't truthful about some top-secret information and Trey's (Jeff Pierre) involvement in the prior week's case lands him in hot water.  Abeline (Molly Hagan) and Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) disagree on how ready Cordell is to handle his responsibilities, while Liam (Keegan Allen) continues to pursue his new business venture, despite his dad's displeasure over his son's new partner.  Russell Friend wrote the episode directed by Kevin Berlandi (#310).  Original airdate 1/26/2023.  

