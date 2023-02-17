Walker - 'Best Laid Plans'

EVERYONE IS HIDING SOMETHING - Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) soon realize they aren't the only ones keeping secrets, leaving Cassie to question who she can trust. The rest of the family focuses on the horse rescue, but they still find themselves facing a few challenges. Paul Hunziker directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#312). Original airdate 2/23/23.