WaFd Bank elevates workplace experience with rooftop pickleball court

SEATTLE, July 25, 2023 — Seattle's WaFd Bank takes workplace innovation to new heights by installing a permanent pickleball court on its downtown building's rooftop. In a bid to entice employees back to the office, the bank is offering a fun and active way to unwind during breaks. As businesses continue to navigate the post-pandemic environment, this unique approach has already shown success. "It's been great to see so many people, in fact, we're running out of space in the office so it's interesting to see how many people have come back to the office. It's fun," said Shawn Martin of WaFd Bank.