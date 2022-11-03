Watch CBS News
Ballot signatures verified by election workers trained by the WA State Patrol

Your signature plays a big role in making sure your ballot is counted. King County Election workers identify multiple points of comparison with any signatures the voter has on file, including signatures from previous elections. A program has been put in place this year to sign up for text or email alerts to track the progress of your ballot. To sign up, head to kingcounty.gov/elections.

