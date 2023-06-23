WA sees highest gas prices in the nation

SEATTLE, June 22, 2023 — Washington has passed California as the most expensive state for gas. King County's average price per gallon of regular gas is more than five dollars, with some places seeing upwards of $5.50 per gallon. Higher gas prices are taking a toll on local businesses, like Ballard Blossom, who rely on delivery orders. Owner of the flower shop Rachel Martinez says they are currently losing money making deliveries. Drivers were shocked as they drove up to the pump, "I'm going wait a minute.. this isn't even two gallons" says Shirley Dronen who stopped by the gas station with 10 dollars in hand.