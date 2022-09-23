WA public health leaders encourage caution as respiratory virus season starts

By: Anthony Monzon

SEATTLE - With Washington's COVID state of emergency coming to an end in less than two months, state public health leaders say now is no time to let your guard down.

"Our fight is not over," said Washington State Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah. "While the emergency phase of COVID-19 may be ending, we know that COVID-19 is still very much with us in our state."

The first day of fall marks the start of respiratory virus season. It comes after two years of reduced flu transmission while people stayed at home and wore masks.

"This year, people are more active and mobile. Many adults are working in-person again, and children are back in school. This really creates opportunities for respiratory illnesses like the flu to spread," said Lacy Fehrenbach, chief science officer of the Washington State Department of Health. "We watch closely what happens in the Southern Hemisphere, because they experience flu season ahead of us, and they did have a flu season this year, and it spiked quickly, and spiked a little bit earlier than past season."

WSDH says keys to staying safe this season include pandemic precautions like mask wearing indoors, and getting both your yearly flu and COVID vaccines.

"It is really critical that we do not forget that prior to COVID-19, Influenza kills Americans, influenza is deadly, influenza does impact kids." Dr. Shah continued, "remember those prevention efforts that have gotten us through COVID-19, and also will help us get through influenza season as well."

The agency says over 173,000 people have received their bivalent COVID-19 booster in Washington State so far. It expects the new booster to be available for kids ages five-through-11 by October.