WA cherry industry soars to new heights

SEATTLE, July 19, 2023 — It's raining cherries at SEA Airport during peak export season. Air cargo freighters are being loaded up with cool wrapped crates of cherries to be shipped off to markets in Asia. Each load can take up to 220 thousand pounds of cherries. For the month of July, 152 freighters are being sent to Asia with more expected in August. The cherry industry is important revenue for growers and workers as the Northwest Cherry Harvest employs 20 thousand people between Washington and Oregon. The harvest is expected to be better this year than in recent years.