VP Harris rolls out $1 billion spend on electric school buses during Seattle stop

SEATTLE - Vice President Kamala Harris announced the federal government will send nearly $1 billion to school districts across the nation, helping them replace aging buses with new, eco-friendly fleets.

More than 25 million kids ride a school bus every day, according to the White House, and 95% of them run on diesel. Studies show exposure to diesel exhaust can cause lung damage, aggravate asthma, and lead to other health issues.

"We owe it to our children to, right now, take these issues very seriously," Harris said. "The clock is ticking loudly. We are witnessing, around our country and around the world, the effects of extreme climate."

The billion-dollar spend will pave the way for the purchase of nearly 2,500 buses, with a handful arriving at four Washington school districts by next fall. Funding for these clean vehicles will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is set to invest a total of $5 billion into replacing existing buses over the next five years.