Volunteers from Western Washington serve families on the ground in Ukraine

SEATTLE, February 3, 2023 - Volunteers from Western Washington are serving on the ground in Ukraine, helping families cope with the fallout of a raging war.

"I miss Western Washington," said Nicole Elliott. "I loved growing up there, and loved all the people, being able to go skiing, fishing, waterskiing."

Elliott has fond memories of growing up in Bothell, but for the past 15 years, she's been living on the other side of the world in Ukraine.

"I went on a trip with my high school to the orphanage and Bucha," Elliott said. "I knew from that point on, I wanted to help people in Ukraine"

Her experience scrambling to the Romanian border last February, waiting 21 hours to cross as Russian troops invaded, unimaginable to most.

"You don't know what to do next, and I remember we crossed the border, and both my friend and I just started bawling," said Elliott.

After volunteering driving other refugees to safety, Elliott started working with Kirkland-based nonprofit iMiracleProject, getting critical supplies like food, medicine, and clothing into the hands of hundreds of Ukrainians whose homes have been destroyed.

"I get these lists, and I go to the stores, everybody here knows me, and I search for things that I think they'll need," Elliott said.

iMiracle Project Board Member and retired Seattle businessman Rick Steckler was with Elliott Friday. It was his third trip to Eastern Europe since the conflict with Russia began.

"The majority of that is funded by what we're able to raise, small dollar donations mostly, and it's been almost all crowd funded," said Steckler.

Asked what Americans may not understand about conditions in Ukraine by watching news coverage, Steckler said, "the reality is that there's just a lot of people being killed."

"There's a lot of people being killed for no reason," Elliott continued. "You can see a picture, you can hear a story, but those stories of horrible things happening to people happen on a daily basis, multiple times."

Both volunteers emphasize needs in Ukraine are greater than ever, while resources become harder to secure.

"Donations are very, very difficult to get, you know, especially with the economy... being tough in the U.S.," shared Steckler.

"It's hard when people come to you and ask for something, and you're like, 'the funding is not there like it was in the beginning,'" Elliott said. "Everybody's tired of hearing of the war, but just think how Ukrainians feel."

iMiracleProject is searching for volunteers in Western Washington to help with administrative work. You can learn how to donate or get involved by following this link.