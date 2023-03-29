Vatican statement: Pope Francis hospitalized for a respiratory infection

File: Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome File: Pope Francis hospitalized in Rome 01:08

(CNN) -- Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend "a few days" in the hospital, the Vatican said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 86-year-old pontiff was taken to a hospital in Rome after complaining of some breathing issues, according to the statement. Tests carried out showed that he did not have Covid-19.

"In recent days Pope Francis complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to Policlinico A. Gemelli for some medical checks," Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement.

Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conception at Spanish Steps December 8, 2013, in Rome. Franco Origlia/Getty Images Europe/Getty Images

"The outcome of the same showed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid-19 infection) that will require a few days of appropriate hospital medical therapy."

The Vatican initially said that the Pope had gone to Rome's Gemelli hospital for previously scheduled tests. Shortly after, it said that his schedule for Thursday had been cleared "to make space for the continuation of tests should that be necessary."

Earlier in the day, the pontiff took part in the weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square and looked in good health.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," Bruni added.