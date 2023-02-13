Watch CBS News
Valentine's Day Pop-Up at Fremont Market

SEATTLE, February 12, 2023 - The Fremont Sunday Market is one of Seattle's longest running markets with more than 30 years of experience. The market holds seasonal pop-up events to promote vendors selling products unique to different holidays. This past weekend, event coordinators created a digital shopping guide for last-minute Valentine's Day gifts curated by local vendors. 

