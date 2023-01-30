UW Libraries Union strike turned celebration

SEATTLE, January 25, 2023 - The University of Washington Libraries Union is calling the tentative agreement for fair pay a win after a 26-hour long bargaining session that ended just hours before a planned strike. The strike was planned to be indefinite after 16 months of bargaining. Instead, the strike was a celebration complete with speeches from librarians and organizers, live music and congratulatory signs. The tentative agreement is being withheld until all members can vote on it.