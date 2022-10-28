U.W. prepares to welcome visitors to state-of-the-art greenhouse

SEATTLE - The Emerald City will soon be able to view thousands of plant species from around the globe.

The University of Washington is getting ready to welcome visitors to its new, state-of-the-art greenhouse. The facility hosts one of the nation's most diverse plant collections, featuring roughly 6,000 specimens from all kinds of habitats.

"We have one of the best collections in the country, maybe even the world, in the really earliest plants that evolved, the ones that were here before and at the time of the dinosaurs," said David Perkel, professor and chair of the UW Department of Biology. "I think it's critical that we recognize the importance of the diversity of plants, and their fundamental shaping of life on Earth."