Two popular beaches to close early this summer due to dangerous behavior
SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 — Seattle Parks and Recreation will enact the second phase of a pilot program to shorten beach hours and ramp up police presence to enhance public safety after complaints from the community. Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will close at 10:30 pm instead of 11:30 pm through Sept. 4. A fatal shooting at a park near Alki Beach over the weekend has residents concerned.
