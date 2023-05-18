Watch CBS News
Features

Two popular beaches to close early this summer due to dangerous behavior

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

Two popular beaches to close early this summer due to dangerous behavior
Two popular beaches to close early this summer due to dangerous behavior 03:02

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 — Seattle Parks and Recreation will enact the second phase of a pilot program to shorten beach hours and ramp up police presence to enhance public safety after complaints from the community. Alki Beach and Golden Gardens will close at 10:30 pm instead of 11:30 pm through Sept. 4. A fatal shooting at a park near Alki Beach over the weekend has residents concerned.

First published on May 18, 2023 / 11:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.