Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- Tropical Storm Arlene has formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, one day after the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.

According to the National Hurricane Center in Miami, Arlene has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, and is located about 265 miles west of Fort Myers, Fla., or about 340 miles north-northwest of the western tip of Cuba. It is currently moving to the south at about 5 mph.

Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph. Storms with winds of 74 mph or higher are classified as hurricanes.

Tropical Depression Two has been upgraded to Tropical Storm #Arlene in the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane center says there are no coastal watches or warnings in effect as a result of the tropical storm. Arlene is expected to weaken Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low on Saturday.

Tropical storm force winds are extending outward up to 70 miles to the northeast of the center of circulation. Rainfall amounts of 1-to-2 inches with locally higher amounts are possible through Saturday over portions of central and southern Florida, however, this is not directly related to Arlene.

The hurricane season each year runs through November 30. In 2022, the north Atlantic had 14 named storms. Extensive damage was caused last year by Hurricane Ian, Hurricane Nicole, and Hurricane Fiona.