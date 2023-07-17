'Tree Sitter' says he won't come down until the tree is contractually protected

SEATTLE, July 14, 2023 — In a heartwarming display of community activism, residents of a Wedgwood neighborhood have rallied together to protect a majestic cedar tree from being cut down. The tree faces the threat of removal by a developer to build housing on the lot. Activists say it's possible to build the housing without removing the tree.

A tree sitter who goes by the name 'Droplet' says he has enough supplies to last and won't be coming down until the tree is contractually protected.