'Tree Sitter' says he won't come down until the tree is contractually protected

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, July 14, 2023 — In a heartwarming display of community activism, residents of a Wedgwood neighborhood have rallied together to protect a majestic cedar tree from being cut down. The tree faces the threat of removal by a developer to build housing on the lot. Activists say it's possible to build the housing without removing the tree. 

A tree sitter who goes by the name 'Droplet' says he has enough supplies to last and won't be coming down until the tree is contractually protected.

First published on July 17, 2023 / 1:31 PM

