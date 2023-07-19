Traffic safety cameras up for council vote

SEATTLE, July 18, 2023 — New legislation that would allow for automated traffic safety cameras and designate restricted street racing zones was passed out of the Transportation and Seattle Public Utilities Committee and is on its way for a full council vote July 25. Council Bill 120600, if passed, would establish safety cameras in walk areas, public park zones, hospital zones and restricted racing zones. Alki Beach is considered a hot spot for drag racing and residents are calling on the city to crack down on dangerous driving.