Trader Joe's recalls broccoli cheese soup sold in 7 states that may have bugs

By Michael King

CW69 Atlanta

(WUPA) - The FDA says that Trader Joe's is recalling nearly 11,000 refrigerated broccoli cheese soup sold in seven states because there may be insects in the frozen broccoli florets. 

The packages as sold are the 20 oz. size Trader Joe's Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup (Sharp Cheddar Cheese & Unexpected Cheddar Cheese) packages. 

According to the alert from the FDA, the lot numbers on the packages involved in the recall are: 383; 384; 385; 390; 391; 392; 397; 398; 405; 406; 425; 426; 431; 433; 442. The "Use by" dates on the packages are: 7/18/2023; 7/19/2023; 7/20/2023; 7/25/2023; 7/26/2023; 7/27/2023; 8/1/2023; 8/2/2023; 8/9/2023; 8/10/2023; 8/29/2023; 8/30/2023; 9/4/2023; 9/6/2023; 9/15/2023.

The packages of soup involved in the recall were distributed in Florida, Illinois, California, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

This new recall comes less than a week after Trader Joe's recalled two cookie products -- almond windmill cookies along with dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies that the grocery chain said may contain rocks.

