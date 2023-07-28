Trader Joe's recalling packages of falafel because they may contain rocks

AP Top Stories July 28 2023 - AM AP Top Stories July 28 2023 - AM 00:56

(WUPA) -- Trader Joe's says it is recalling packages of its Fully Cooked Falafel as sold in many states across the nation, because it may contain rocks.

The retailer says it was alerted to the problem by its supplier and is recalling the product. The product is sold in Trader Joe's stores in AL, AK, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, Washington DC, and WI.

"All potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," Trader Joe's said in a consumer alert.



Anyone who has purchased Trader Joe's Fully Cooked Falafel is asked not to consume the product. Customers are asked to either discard the product or to return them to any Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

This marks the third Trader Joe's recall over the past week. The retailer recalled 20 oz. packages of broccoli cheese soup on concerns that the florets may contain bugs, while less than a week ago, Trader Joe's recalled packages of dark chocolate chunk and almond cookies, along with almond windmill cookies because the grocery chain said they may contain rocks.