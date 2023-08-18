Trader Joe's crackers recalled because they might contain metal

AP Top Stories August 18 - AM AP Top Stories August 18 - AM 01:01

New York (CNN) — Trader Joe's is recalling a type of cracker because the crackers might contain metal, marking the second significant recall the budget grocer has made in recent weeks because of foreign objects in their food.

The company announced a recall Thursday for its multigrain crackers with sunflower and flax seeds due to possible metal contamination.

"Best if used by" dates on the back of the recalled boxes are from March 1, 2024 to March 5, 2024.

"No injuries have been reported to date, and all potentially affected product has been removed from sale and destroyed," the company said in a statement.

Affected customers are told to discard the boxes or return them to a Trader Joe's store for a full refund.

Trader Joe's recently issued a recall for two types of cookies because they might contain rocks.