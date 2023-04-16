Watch CBS News
Totally Weird and Funny - 'Tattoo mishaps, embarrassing dads & pet VR'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

REGRETS, WE'VE HAD A FEW – We have a tattoo the customer surely regrets, dads embarrassing their kids, magic trick pranks, and chicken masks. Join in at home as the audience plays the game "real or fake," where they have to decide between three absurd products to figure out which one is real! Hosted by Mikalah Gordon, Brian Cooper, and Noah Matthews (#113).  Original airdate 4/22/2023.    

First published on April 15, 2023 / 10:00 PM

