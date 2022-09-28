Tom Hanks set to release debut novel next year

Tom Hanks is releasing a novel.

The Oscar winner's debut novel, "The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece," will be up for sale in bookstores next May.

The story centers around the opening of a movie that is a "colossal, star-studded, multimillion-dollar superhero action film" and involves a timeline from the 1940s to the present day.

According to the publisher, "Part One of this story takes place in 1947. A troubled soldier, returning from the war, meets his talented five-year-old nephew, leaves an indelible impression, and then disappears for twenty-three years."

Hanks also created three comic books crucial to the story that will be included in the novel.

The actor wrote on Instagram that the book is the result of "one smoking hot typewriter."

"The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece" is Hanks' second book. In 2017, he published "Uncommon Type," a collection of short stories.