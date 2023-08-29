Watch CBS News
Tiny House Village opens in Ballard

By Kayla Moeller

/ CW11 Seattle

SEATTLE, August 28, 2023 — Raven Village, operated by Chief Seattle Club, is ready for move in near the Ballard Food Bank. The space provides housing for up to 30 primarily native people coming from living on the streets of Seattle and King County. The idea is to use the village as transitional housing for about 6 months until people are ready for a more permanent solution. Chief Seattle Club has seen success with this model and hopes to expand 2 additional tiny house sites.

