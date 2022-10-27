The 'World Electronic Music Awards' to air for first time ever on U.S. television

Primetime event from Las Vegas to feature first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions

October 27, 2022 (Burbank, CA) — The CW Network announced today it will air the WORLD ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARDS for the first time ever in the United States on Saturday, May 27, 2023 (8:00-10:00pm ET). Filmed in Las Vegas in the run-up to the world's preeminent EDM festival, Electric Daisy Carnival, the two-hour primetime event will honor the best in electronic music from the United States, Europe and Asia and will feature the first Electronic Music Hall of Fame inductions. The show will also be streamed on The CW App in the United States.

"We are so excited to be working with The CW on the WORLD ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARDS broadcast," said creator and executive producer Andy Ruffell. "We are introducing a new format for the show, including regional and world awards, plus Hall of Fame honors with EDM superstars accepting. We are also working with The CW digital team on global livestream, Metaverse and Web3 components. We will be announcing some big music industry partners shortly."

Performers and hosts will be announced in the coming months. Previous ceremonies have included stars from music, television and film including Jennifer Lopez, P. Diddy, Lenny Kravitz, Juliette Lewis, Benny Benassi, Bryan Adams, Boy George, Tommy Lee, Carl Cox, Perry Farrell, Grandmaster Flash, Tiesto, Moby, Blue Man Group and Paris Hilton. The WORLD ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARDS ceremony will take place on May 18, 2023 in Las Vegas as a part of EDC Week.

The WORLD ELECTRONIC MUSIC AWARDS are executive produced by Andy Ruffell, Justin Pierce, Jeb Brien and David D. Williams. More information is available at thewema.com.