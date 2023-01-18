Watch CBS News
The Winchesters - 'Hang on to your life'

By Elise Cantini

A TIME FOR HEALING – With some intense emotions still lingering after their high stakes recovery mission, Mary (Meg Donnelly) and John (Drake Rodger) stay close to home to watch over a newly returned Samuel Campbell (guest star, Tom Welling).  When Latika (Nida Khurshid) and Carlos (JoJo Fleites) split off to investigate the death of a musician, Carlos is forced to face a part of his past he has been avoiding.  Millie (Bianca Kajlich) spends time helping Samuel recover from his injuries and learns a little more about the Men of Letters.  Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Nic Chatree Sridej (#108). Original Airdate 01/24/2023.  Every episode of THE WINCHESTERS is available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

January 17, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

