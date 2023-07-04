Watch CBS News
The Rising - 'Episode 7'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

It's seven years ago and the last day of Victoria Sands' life.  She and a young Katie and Max surprise Daniel for his birthday.  Tensions grow as William Wyatt and his brother Michael make an appearance.  Neve (Clara Rugaard) realizes the flashbacks she is experiencing may somehow connect her to Victoria.  Together they make a horrifying discovery.  Carl Tibbetts directed the episode written by Laura Grace (#107).  Original airdate 7/10/2023,    

July 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

