The Rising - 'Episode 3'

Suspicions grow around Neve's (Clare Ruggad) ex-boyfriend Joseph (Solly McLeod) and what role he may have had in her death. The family attend the vigil for Neve, while Alex (Nenda Neururer) questions Neve's stepsister Katie (Robyn Cara) about the events on the night Neve died. Thora Hilmarsdottir directed the episode written by Charlene James (#103). Original airdate 6/12/2023. Every episode of THE RISING will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.