'The Morning Show' Season 3 trailer is a backstabbing good time

(CNN) — A new look at Season 3 of "The Morning Show" promises backstabbing and bankruptcy.

Apple TV+ has debuted a new trailer for the drama, starring Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, and Reese Witherspoon. Jon Hamm joins the cast in the upcoming season as a powerful money man asked to stop the sinking network from going over a financial cliff.

It's post-pandemic and both the morning anchors and the executives in charge are fighting for their positions, with Aniston's Alex wanting more control over the fictional UBA.

While Alex fights the network, she also wonders if Witherspoon's Bradley really has her back at work.

The trailer also shows everyone in a panic as the network goes dark on air. They soon discover UBA has been the target of a cyber-attack that threatens to expose the many secrets the characters hold.

The cast also features Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Julianna Margulies, and Stephen Fry.

Season 2 left off emerging from the wreckage of Alex and Mitch (Steve Carrell) and Alex's trip to Italy.

Aniston's performance as Alex earned her a SAG Award for Season 1. Crudup's role as Cory Ellison earned him an Emmy Award for supporting actor in a drama, as well as a Critics Choice Award.

Season 3 is set to premiere on AppleTV+ on Sept. 13 with the first two episodes, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through Nov. 8.