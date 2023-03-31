The Laundress Fabric Conditioners recalled on cancer fears

(WUPA) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission says more than 800,000 units of The Laundress Fabric Conditioners have been recalled by the manufacturer, effective Friday, March 31.

The products have been recalled because they contain "a chemical impurity, ethylene oxide, a carcinogen that can cause adverse health effects if there is significant and direct long-term exposure."

According to the manufacturer, consumers should immediately stop using the products. To determine if a product is included and can be submitted for a full refund, check the LOT CODE on the bottom of the bottle. Products with the following LOT CODES are included in the recall:

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter F and the last four digits are numbered 9354 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter H and the last four digits are numbered 2262 or less

Products with lot codes that begin with the letter T and the last four digits are numbered 5264 or less

The Laundress Fabric Conditioner WUPA/The Laundress

According to the CPSC, consumers can contact The Laundress at 800-681-1915, Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, ET, or visit their website at https://www.thelaundressrecall.com/ for additional information on the product recall.