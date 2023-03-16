'The Last of Us' Episodes 7-9 discussion

Click here for a recap and discussion of episodes 1-3

Episode Seven: Left Behind

One of my favorite literary devices is the ability to contextualize a character by fleshing out their past, acting as a frame of reference for the person we follow in the present and future. We're introduced to a brash young girl who closes herself off from emotional connections and deploys a facade of maturity and self-dependence. We're not sure how or why, but we know Ellie has been through some traumatic experiences prior to meeting Joel, shaping who she is when we first meet her. Her character starts to unravel as she becomes more emotionally vulnerable – harkening back to a reminiscent situation she found herself in with Rylie, a former FEDRA turned Firefly companion. Ellie's past mirrors her present as she's once again on the verge of losing a loved one. This marks the perfect time to introduce the Left Behind story, originally introduced as DLC after the completion of the main game and further expanded upon in the prequel comic book series, The Last of Us: American Dreams.

Episode seven begins with what is presumably Joel's perspective being dragged across the barren street of a nearby neighborhood as Ellie searches for shelter to assess the wounds Joel sustained from the last episode. Although Joel is potentially mortally wounded in both the game and the series, the game leaves you in suspense as to whether or not Joel survived his wounds as you play as Ellie for the entirety of the winter season without any inclination to Joel's whereabouts or condition. The series immediately shows Joel and his condition, slightly lessening the suspense and intrigue we may have had if they prolonged this reveal. It's here that we switch perspectives to Ellie, her words from the last episode ringing ever so true – "Everybody I've ever cared for has either died or left me, everyone except for you. Don't tell me I'd be safer with someone else because the truth is I would just be more scared."

The source of Ellie's trauma is finally unveiled as we flashback to her time in the Boston QZ before she met Joel. She's reluctantly training to become a FEDRA officer alongside her friend Riley, before disappearing and reemerging as a Firefly. This unexplained departure causes a rift in their friendship and an interesting dynamic in their relationship considering the ongoing battle between FEDRA and the Fireflies. Alone in her room, we get an inkling of Ellie's interests: No Pun Intended: This Otter be Good rests on her nightstand, Savage Starlight makes an appearance being Ellie's favorite comic series, her wall covered in dinosaur and space iconography – all key contributors to understanding Ellie's personality with the latter being an easter egg for a pivotal moment likely explored in season two. We quickly receive insert shots of cassette tapes, one notably being The Hits of a-ha for which Take on Me is played later in the episode; a nice callback to Ellie's rendition of the same song from The Last of Us Part II. We also see a poster of Mortal Kombat II which explains her excitement in episode three and foreshadows an eventual surprise from Riley.

From here we get a surprise re-entry of Riley as she sneaks through Ellie's window, blithely disturbing Ellie in her sleep. There's a sense of resentment from Ellie's perspective. She feels Riley abandoned her without warning only to reemerge as a Firefly, part of a revolutionary uprising designed to overthrow FEDRA – a faction Ellie is associated with. Their dynamic is strained, bickering about the logistics of Riley's decision to leave, meanwhile, Riley feels she still has the autonomy to give Ellie life lessons. Apparently, those life lessons didn't amount to much as the two confiscate alcohol off of a corpse on their way to the mall.

It's here we're introduced to "the four wonders of the mall," as Riley has prepared an endearing night to remember for Ellie. One of the more iconic scenes from the DLC is the merry-go-round, beautifully recaptured here with a twist. The showrunners allow this scene to breathe as the two take swigs from the bottle and discuss in detail Riley's decision to leave for the Fireflies. The merry-go-round was a short-lived moment in the game but stood out for its juxtaposed beauty amongst the abandoned decrepit landscape of the mall. The series did an incredible job of fleshing out Riley's transition into becoming a Firefly, explaining her bleak future if she had stayed with FEDRA. She's caught between the difficult decision to either stay with Ellie and be forced to do FEDRA's grunt work or find a new cause for a brighter future – despite leaving Ellie. This becomes a prominent discussion between the two throughout the episode, making the conclusion of this episode bittersweet.

The photo booth makes an appearance, capturing Ellie and Riley's playful side as the two capture a moment in time on film. Ellie is left with a faded filmstrip, perhaps foretelling this night as a distant memory for Ellie as it'll be their last together. Mortal Kombat II makes an appearance, harkening back to Ellie's obsession with the game and the time she came across a non-operational arcade setup in episode three. Those two images contrast nicely, the livelihood of the arcade, sharing a tender moment with someone she cares for deeply, juxtaposed with the broken-down arcade machine from episode three – lost to time.

"What did the frustrated cannibal do? He threw up his hands," Will Livingston's pun book makes a return, revealing its origins and how it came to be within Ellie's possession. Despite being an artifact of time, I like the idea of using this pun book as a way to bond, not only with Riley but with Joel as well – two important figures in Ellie's life. After an argument, the two find themselves in a Halloween store. This scene essentially encapsulates The Last of Us, capturing tender moments before heart-wrenching instances of disaster. The two share a kiss before being swarmed by a nearby runner, infecting the pair before meeting its demise. This was the scene I was most interested in seeing an adaptation of. It plays out the same in the game, but it's left ambiguous what happens after they're both unbitten. It's implied they both wait it out, poetically losing their minds together, but we don't see what happens to Riley after succumbing to the infection. The series opts to do the same, leaving us in the dark with our imaginations left to fill in the blanks.





Episode Eight: When We Are in Need

Revelation 21: "And I saw a new heaven and a new Earth. For the first heaven and the first Earth were passed away. And I heard a great voice out of heaven say, 'Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men'. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes – that there will be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither will there be any more pain, for the former things are passed away," David proclaims, providing a chilling opening to episode eight. This passage in the New Testament is used as a parallel to the new order and landscape of this post-apocalyptic world. It's meant to be reassuring, an ending to the sadness and affliction found in the previous world. If anything, these aspects of the previous world have been amplified post-outbreak. It's a false affirmation presented to a group of people who are susceptible and vulnerable, giving David an unfounded dictatorship over these acquiescent followers – a telling characteristic of David as a leader.

Devoted followers aside, there are some whose faith is wavering. James, played by Troy Baker (VA for Joel in the game), is introduced. I enjoyed James's moral struggle of remaining faithful to David despite being hesitant about David's ability to lead and sustain this group through the harsh conditions of the winter. This is a side character from the game that's barely touched upon yet is expanded with depth for the show. His and David's paths cross with Ellie as both sides venture out to hunt and gather supplies. Ellie is forced to act bigger than she is to hold her own against the two, intentionally lowering her voice, and struggling to keep the rifle at an acceptable height. "Buddy boy," is sent to retrieve medicine for Joel in exchange for half of the deer caught by Ellie. Meanwhile, Ellie and David await James's return.

In The Last of Us Part II, David earns the trust of Ellie by saving her life on multiple occasions, fighting off continuous waves of the infected. The show opts to have this take place through dialogue instead. Both are effective ways of depicting David's deceptiveness and persuasion. His coaxing even manages to get Ellie's guard down. Her body language eases the longer the conversation draws on and her tightly griped gun pointed at David begins to slacken. We understand why David has amassed a decent-sized following and we're introduced to his deceitful psyche, acknowledging Joel's actions at the end of episode six and his search for the perpetrators.

David is one of the most terrifying encounters in the game. He slowly unravels, devolving into an inauspicious figurehead with questionable intent periodically throughout the winter season. The group that follows David is caught in an interesting dilemma, essentially having no other alternative for survival. They came because of their faith; they stay because of their fear. This is an interesting expansion of depth that was otherwise non-present in the game, further adding an additional layer to David's minacious comportment. This malicious behavior is on display by the way he treats the young girl who had recently lost her father due to Joel. Her heart is filled with rage, yearning for justice – she speaks out of turn against her wrongdoers. Instead of showing sympathy, David resorts to physical violence to show his displeasure, reinforcing the young girl's faith in the process. The viewer quickly understands there's a darker side to David underneath his fraudulent affectation. Doubling down on the disturbing content, the group is fed "venison" – unbeknownst to the group the actuality of what's on their dinner plates.

The next day, David and his group set out on a search to find Joel and Ellie, eventually capturing Ellie and leaving an ailing Joel behind to fend for himself. While Ellie is held in captivity, she shares a beguiling conversation with David regarding their similarities, specifically their violent hearts. This is very much a keen observation made as it's foreshadowing Ellie's evolution as a character by the end of this episode and especially The Last of Us Part II. The second season will expand on this notion in detail, highlighting the unbearable emotional weight of grief and the cyclical nature of revenge.

Concurrently, Joel musters enough strength to power his way through David's forces, capturing two for interrogation. This somewhat felt abrupt considering Joel's inability to even keep his eyes open just moments before. He's suddenly tacitly picking off these combatants despite being incapacitated mere moments ago – it requires a certain level of disbelief. Regardless, we're treated to a faithful recreation of Joel's merciless interrogation, one of the more iconic scenes from the game. Through this journey, you start to see Joel's walls come down as he opens himself up to Ellie. He has this realization in Jackson two episodes before, and he becomes increasingly more aware of it by watching Ellie take care of him throughout his injury. This creates a mix of emotions, however, as he's reminded of his previous failures to keep the ones he cherished alive. By this point, Joel would go to great lengths to ensure the safety of Ellie, regardless of the irreparable damage that's left in his obstreperous actions. This is something to keep an eye on as we move into the second season.

The last third of the episode is perhaps the darkest portion of the show in its entirety. Ellie manages to escape David's clutches, killing James in the process (R.I.P. Joel). What culminates is a showdown between the two in a burning diner. This was a tense boss battle in the game, having to sneak around the restaurant, looking for opportunities to sneak up on David. This portion is truncated for the show, but we reach the same conclusion. Ellie's violent heart is revealed as she lets loose on David, uncontrollably letting her anger persevere. All her pent-up emotional trauma comes to the surface, perhaps following closely in Joel's footsteps.

The conclusion of episode eight rivals episode two as my favorite ending to an episode as Ellie walks out of the restaurant, desensitized to her actions, seeking a familiar embrace. Joel clinches her closely, comforting her in his embrace as he murmurs the words "it's okay, baby girl," – an endearment typically reserved for his daughter, Sarah. Joel's broken watch looms in the foreground as the episode ends with the two walking off into the distance. This is a pivotal moment in the development of both characters. Joel finally caved – he sees Ellie as a surrogate daughter. She's not merely 'cargo' at this point, he regains his humanity and is given a reason to keep going. Ellie, on the other hand, has just been put through a traumatic experience. This causes her to become despondent and distant and marks a significant change in the dynamic between herself and Joel as we'll see at the end of episode nine and the second season.

Episode Nine: Look for the Light

The beginning of episode nine vaguely confirms fans' theories as to how Ellie became immune in the first place. There was always an understanding that this may have occurred during birth, and we see exactly that. The episode begins with a panic-stricken woman, who so happens to be pregnant, franticly dashing through the forest, seeking shelter. She's chased by an incredibly determined stalker who eventually ends up biting her simultaneous to the delivery of her baby. Anna, played by Ashley Johnson, is eventually found by Marlene, leader of the Fireflies. She begs Marlene to take Ellie, protect her, and help her acclimate to the world without her. Ashley Johnson playing Anna is almost poetic in a sense. Ashley motion captured/voice acted as Ellie in both games and is the one who brings this version of Ellie into the world, she's the embodiment and mother of Ellie concomitantly.

It's here we're presented with a jump in time. We now find ourselves at the forefront of Saint Mary's hospital, marking the end of Joel and Ellie's expedition. Ellie is emotionally distant from Joel, perhaps an extension of her injurious experience in the winter. In fact, both Joel's and Ellie's comportments have switched in comparison to the beginning. Joel initially had a set-in-his-ways attitude; however, he's learned to open up again – restoring his lost humanity. Ellie, on the other hand, originally provided levity with her quick quips and curiosity. Having to partake in this bleak world for the first time by killing David sets Ellie down an emotional path she's likely never able to come back from. This is a momentous shift for both characters as they're on separate trajectories from this point on.

Despite these emotional differences, the two share one last wholesome moment near the top of a building overlooking a stray giraffe, a scene faithfully recreated from the game. Although there are moments of frivolity in their future, this is the last moment of ebullience told in this specific story. Seeing Ellie act with such felicity, although transient, Joel second-guesses the need to finish their journey to the Fireflies. Meanwhile, Ellie wants to see this through, after everything they've been through, it must be for something. This combatant of motivations is the antithesis of their evolving relationship in the second game and the ending of season one sets this in motion. Joel has found his reason for carrying on with life through Ellie. He's reminded of his daughter through her, and he's given a second chance to recapture what was taken from him. He's presented this opportunity, but at a certain cost. By making a selfish decision at the end of this episode, he denies Ellie's fulfillment of making a significant contribution – she yearns to make her life feel validated and meaningful. This ultimately causes a rift in their relationship moving forward as we're left debating the moral quandaries of Joel's decision.

Leading to his decision, Joel delves into a side of himself that wasn't present in the game – the attempt to take his life after the loss of his daughter. Throughout the show, Joel refers to the scar on his face as an incident involving a man who missed his shot. This man turns out to be himself, unable to fully commit to the act. His arc as a character since that moment has positively improved, Ellie attributes this rectification to time being a mender. It wasn't time that healed Joel's emotional scars. Ellie understands her role in his life, being the reason he has a different outlook on life. Likewise, Ellie has never felt protected by someone to this extent before, if she has – it's short-lived. She's similarly in a cycle of love and loss, relating to Joel's inability to find something that lasts. That's what makes their relationship so wholesome, yet heartbreaking, it's a double-edged sword.

After being attacked by surrounding Firefly forces, Joel wakes up in an infirmary, without Ellie. We learn she's being prepped for surgery, extracting the cordyceps from her brain, likely killing her in the process. There has always been a compelling conversation surrounding the validity of the vaccine, whether manufacturing an inoculation was possible, and the unfair advantage to those who possess it. We've been shown countless times the dark and cruel depravity of civilization post-outbreak – who knows whether a vaccine that could save humanity would be used in a humane way, let alone successfully crafting it. There's too much to have to go right for this to be worth it, but it's a glimmer of hope for the Fireflies – something they've been fighting for.

Notwithstanding this spark of hope, Joel ends humanity's last hope at revival by reclaiming Ellie, killing anyone who stands in his opposition – this includes Marlene. It's at this moment I found myself in an interesting dilemma. While playing the game (multiple times), I never once felt like Joel's decision was the wrong one. Like he says in Part II: "If somehow the lord gave me a second chance at the moment… I would do it all over again." Having the knowledge of what transpires in the second game, I wouldn't have changed a thing, nor did I feel remorseful for what ensues. It's a selfish decision, but if you had a second chance at normalcy in a world that is irredeemable, you take it. Conversely, I felt the opposite way while watching this unfold in the series. I felt it was noticeable that the showrunners don't condone Joel's actions and reasoning, exhibiting the ruthless side of Joel we always knew was there but didn't want to acknowledge. I feel sickened by Joel's actions as I find myself morally questioning whether the right decision was made whereas before I had already made up my mind.

This ambiguous plight looms large over the remainder of Joel and Ellie's relationship. After escaping the hospital, the two find their way back to Jackson, Wyoming. Joel wants to return to regularity, nearly forcing Ellie into his ideal dream. Although she's more than happy to accompany Joel, she can't help but feel something is off. Joel lies to her stating that the Fireflies don't need her, there are more kids with immunity. She makes him swear to her that he's telling the truth before doubtfully responding "okay." I've always interpreted this as the beginning of Ellie's wavering faith in Joel. She knows he's lying to her, denying her the chance of giving her life meaning and purpose. It's this selfish act that alters their relationship moving forward and sets in motion the repercussions of Joel's heinous actions.